Get ready for Hanukkah with a twist on the traditional latkes

(Mass Appeal) – Latkes are a Hanukkah staple, but Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie helps us shake things up with her recipe for zucchini latkes and herbed sour cream.

Zucchini Latkes

Ingredients:

½ pound zucchini, shredded

¾ pound russet and Yukon gold potatoes, shredded

1 egg

1 onion, chopped

1/3 cup flour

Salt and Pepper to taste

¼ cup safflower oil

Herb Sour Cream:

1 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

2 tbs. fresh dill, chopped

1 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Optional: Zest of lemon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In a food processor or on a box grated, grate the zucchini and potatoes and place in a strainer with a kitchen towel to drain. You want to make sure you drain as much excess liquid from the potatoes and zucchini, sprinkle with salt to help the water come out. (Roughly 10 minutes) In a large bowl add the drained potato/zucchini mixture, the egg, flour, pinch more of salt and pepper. Mix together well. Heat 2-3 tbs. of safflower oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Gently drop a ¼ cup of the mixture into the heated oil. Adjust the heat as necessary. Make sure not to over crowd the pan because it will lower the temperature of the pan and your latkes won’t get crispy. Cook latkes 4-5 mins flipping hallway through.

In a small bowl mix the chopped chives, chopped dill, chopped parsley, lemon zest if using, salt and pepper into the sour cream.