HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Luminaries and lights lining the town, with a fireworks display from the Lions Club Pavilion all of these celebratory events part of the annual Hatfield Luminarium that took place Saturday evening.

The Annual Holiday Luminarium is a tradition in Hatfield. The event includes lighting candles throughout town, carol singing, musical performances, and even a special appearance by Santa. Crowd gathered to hear the music and stroll amongst the hundreds of lights. People in attendance remarking on the home-town feel this event conjures.

“It’s like living in a Norman Rockwell painting. Hatfield is a wonderful town. A lot of people come. What they used to say is when you watch people driving by, they wished they lived here. When you watch people come here, they have family and friends here. And they sing and they carol and they go to the fire station and the have cocoa, they go to the Congregational Church and they do the bell ringing, they go over to the library and they have some events for the kids there. It’s truly is a Norma Rockwell picture,” Joe Lavallee told 22News.

People savoring their cocoa tonight as the fireworks lit up the sky over this traditional holiday event.