CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December is a month when many are looking to get into the holiday spirit. One way is by visiting light displays with family and friends. 22News is working for you on holiday light displays you won’t have to drive too far for.

Holiday light displays to check out:

Holiday Light Display Name Location Price Description Last day for lightshow Bright Nights at Forest Park 300 Sumner Avenue, Springfield $18 each



Tuesdays are $10. This is Bright Nights 28th season! More than six million vistors have been welcomed into Forest Park to drive through the park to see lighted up displays.



A gift shop is availble to drive up to get a souvenir or hot choclate. It is found on the left after Seuss land. Children can also ride on the winter carousel for $3 or 2 for $5.



Vists with Santa occur Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays through December 23rd from 5:30pm to 8pm. January 1st McCray’s Farm Holiday light walkthrough 55 Alvord Street, South Hadley $15

Children 2 and under are free McCray’s Far is known for its Halloween events, but now it be welcoming their new holiday walk through of lights. It is a 30-minute walk outdoors. December 31st Look Park Winter Wonderland light display 300 N Main Sreet, Florence $5/pp wagon ride This light display can be viewed by Santa’s train called Look Park Express, which has been welcomed back. The train is to take you through the park to witness the display at first glimpse. For train access days to vist are from December 9-11, 15-18, or 21-23. Donations are also being accepted for those visiting in their vehicles. January 1st Winter Lights at Naumkeag 5 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge Wednesday through Thursday adults: are $22/$17, Children (Age 3-13) $10/5



Friday-Sunday – Adults: $27/$22, Children (Age 3-13) $10/5



Children under 2 are free The garden is sparkled with thousands of colorful lights. Food and refreshments are available. Starts December 3rd, ends on December 4th (Two day event) Nightwood at The Mount 2 Plunkett Street, Lenox Adults 19 and older are $22



Youths that are 6 to 18 are $10



Children 5 and under are free This attraction includes a sound and light experience is near Edith Wharton’s historic home. Guests are able to walk a 3/4 mile-route through woods and gardens to view lights that will awaken your imagination. January 1st Holiday light displays across western Massachusetts

Large house displays open to the public:

Quinlan Holiday Displays has 120 inflatbles this year for guests to see passing by. Located on Maegan’s way in Hadley. It has become a must-see holiday display for neighbors and anyone else in western Massachusetts.

West Summit St. in South Hadley has holiday decorations for everyone Food donations are also welcome for the “neighbors helping neighbors” food pantry. Tune into 89.5 FM for music!

Gagnon Family Lights located on 101 Fair Oak Road in Springfield. You can tune into 88.1 FM for sound and a white bin is at the bottom of the driveway for donations to the Western Massachusetts Foster Care System. New unwrapped toys, gifts, toiletries and clothes for infants-teens can be given.

22News would love to see your light display! Email us photos to reportit@wwlp.com.