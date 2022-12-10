CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers are well into the holiday shopping season, but this year, it comes with high inflation.

According to the National Retail Holiday, retail sales are predicted to soar as high as $960 billion this year. Last year that number hit a record $889 billion. This record high spending across the country comes amidst continuing inflation and some holiday staples including toys and gift wrap, have increased substantially compared with last year.

“I mean certain things have started to cost more for sure um but I do my best to try to not pass on those costs when I can,” Justin Brown Owner of Assemble in Northampton told 22News.

The current inflation rate in the U.S. is still over seven percent and while some products have been effected more than others, everyone’s pockets have and will be effected after shopping for loved ones.

In fact according to Deloitte about half of shoppers cite higher costs as the reason they’ll be spending more this year. And as we’re only a few weeks away from the holidays- holiday shopping is picking up, inflation or not.

“Certainly in the past couple of weeks we’ve seen an uptick in people thinking about the holiday’s now that it’s only 15 days away. I think people are starting to realize what day it is,” said Brown.

If some or all of your holiday shopping is still on your to do list there are ways to save such as comparing prices, using coupons or discount codes online, making sure you stick to a budget, and avoiding last minute shopping.