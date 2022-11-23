WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are on sale for the 26th annual Holiday Tour of Homes to support the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

Touring the homes decorated for the holidays will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield. The event takes place on Saturday, December 3rd from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes

Jack and Lorri Twaddle on Allison Lane Brian Rolph and Kelly St. Pierre on Rogers Avenue Adam and Kara Dasso on Lenny’s Way Christian and Jessica Caruso on Dewey Street Danny and Therese McCarthy on Redden Road West Springfield Public Library on Park Street

Guidebook tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the following locations:

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club

Durocher Florist

Sorrento Restaurant

Calabrese Market

Cooper’s Gifts

Partners Restaurant

A lunch buffet will take place at Storrowton Carriage House for $15 per person on Saturday, December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make a donation online visit wsbgclub.org. Donations can also be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield at 615 Main Street, West Springfield, MA 01089.