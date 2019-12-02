Homemade Holiday Week: Gingerbread dog treats

(Mass Appeal) – Homemade Holiday Week on Mass appeal begins with a tasty treat for the dogs on your “howl-iday” list! Shawn Cohen-Sherry shows us how to make gingerbread treats.

“Home for the Howl-idays” Gingerbread Treats

Ingredients:

8oz Quick Oats

2oz Molasses

1oz Ginger root

4oz carob chips

2oz non-dairy yogurt chips

1oz canola oil

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Grater, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, rolling pin, gingerbread cookie cutter, 2 small bowls, microwave



Directions:

1. Into a mixing bowl, add oats and molasses.

2. Grate ginger root and add to the mixing bowl, along with warm water.

3. Mix until a uniform dough is seen.

4. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness.

5. With the gingerbread cookie cutter, cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet.

6. Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats over and return to oven.

7. Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes.

8. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

9. Into one small bowl add the carob chips and to the other add the yogurt chips.

10. Split the canola oil evenly between the two bowls, pouring over the chips.

11. Place both bowls into the microwave and place on low for 60 seconds.

12. Stir each with a spoon until fully melted and uniform.

13. Using the carob, cover the front of each treat and allow to harden for 2 minutes.

14. Ship of the corner of a plastic sand which bag and add the melted yogurt to the bag.

15. With the melted yogurt, design the face and buttons of the gingerbread man.

16. Allow yogurt to harden for 2-3 minutes.