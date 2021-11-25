How to listen to everyone at the Thanksgiving dinner table

(WWLP) – More than 48 million Americans have hearing loss and 46% of adults say they have a close family member who has difficulty hearing.
The American Speech Language Hearing Association has some ways to make sure everyone is enjoying conversation during Thanksgiving dinner this year:
- Reduce background noise and gather in well-lit rooms.
- Don’t shout / Speaking louder is not always clearer.
- Always make eye contact when speaking to avoid confusion and try to seat guests so they can hear everyone in conversation.