How to turn cupcakes into festive Christmas trees

(Mass Appeal) – Impress your family and friends by decorating cupcakes with festive tree and wreath designs. Peter Gray, owner of Pete’s Sweets shows us how it’s done.

You can use your favorite cupcake recipe or use these vanilla or chocolate cupcake recipes from Peter.



Chocolate cupcakes

Ingredients

Makes: About 32 Cupcakes

3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

1 ¼ cups unsweetened natural cocoa powder

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ cups milk

¾ cup vegetable or canola oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 ¾ cups granulated sugar

1 ¼ cups boiling water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°f. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside. Begin by whisking the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a medium bowl (with a hand mixer) combined the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Pour the sugar on top and then add the dry ingredients. Mix the ingredients until the mixture is completely smooth. Add the water and mix until batter is completely smooth again. Pour/spoon the batter into the liners – fill only ¾ way to avoid spilling over the sides. Bake in batches for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3-4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2-4 tablespoons whole milk or heavy cream

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer (Or with a hand mixer), beat the butter at medium speed for 2-3 minutes, or until pale in color and fluffy. Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and turn your mixer on the lowest speed (so the sugar doesn’t poof everywhere) until the sugar has been incorporated with the butter. Increase mixer speed to medium and add vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of milk/cream and beat for 3 minutes. If your frosting needs a more stiff consistency, add remaining sugar. If your frosting needs to be thinned out, add remaining milk 1 tablespoons at a time until you reach the correct consistency (Do Not Add Too Much Milk). (Optional) You can add in a few drops of food coloring.

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 1/3 cup powdered sugar, sifted

¾ cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup whole milk or heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt



Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or with an electric hand mixer), beat the butter at medium speed for 2-3 minutes, or until pale in color and fluffy. With the mixer on the lowest speed add the powdered sugar slowly (so the sugar doesn’t blow everywhere) until the sugar is fully incorporated with the butter. Mixture will be dense. Add the vanilla extract begin to add milk/cream slowly and beat for 3 minutes on medium/high. If your frosting needs to be thinned out, add another splash of milk or cream.

Vanilla cupcakes

Ingredients

Makes: About 30

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups pure cane sugar

3 ¼ cups cake flour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs

1½ cups whole milk

2½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a muffin tin with paper liners and set aside. In a mixing bowl of a stand mixer, combine the butter and sugar and beat at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and scrape the bottom of the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are well combined. Place the cake flour, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Combine the milk and vanilla in a measuring cup. Alternate adding the milk/vanilla mixture and the dry mixture to the whipped butter/sugar mixture. Beat on medium speed for 1½ minutes, scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl, add the remaining milk mixture, and beat for another 30 seconds. Fill paper liners ⅔ of the way with batter, and bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cupcake comes out clean. Cool completely before topping with buttercream.

