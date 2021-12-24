Is Santa vaccinated?

BOSTON (WWLP) – This holiday season looks a lot different than last year. Back in 2020, state leaders were discouraging out of state travel. But lucky for Santa he got his vaccine early and was able to deliver toys to children across the Commonwealth. And now that he’s boosted he can do it all over again.

The department of public health is encouraging all adults in Massachusetts to get their COVID-19 vaccine. To those that have already received their one dose of J&J or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer – you are now eligible for a booster shot.

Doses will be administered six months after a second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are hundreds of sites across the state where you can receive your booster shot, and when you do you’ll have extra protection against the virus – and be just like Santa.

“Well, I certainly hope that Santa’s been taking the appropriate precautions, he knows what a big day it is and so do most of the people who work for him.” said Governor Baker.

To make sure you’re on the nice list this year, you should maintain social distancing, crack windows when inside and wear your masks whenever you are around lots of people. This winter we are able to gather with family and friends and that alone makes it a happy holiday.