CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) Christmas day is just days away, and not much time is left if your are looking to finish your holiday shopping.

Supply chain issues and possible shipping delays caused people to act fast. A lot of people took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to get the most bang for their buck.

When it comes to shopping for the holidays people did not want to leave things up to chance. The National Federation reported that during the five day holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday a record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online.

“I think a lot of people did chose the route of going through online and Amazon just because it’s a little more convenient I think this year Black Friday did help a lot,” Jose Hernandez from Springfield told 22News.

The total number of shoppers grew by nearly 17 million from 2021. Many shoppers hit the stores early to make sure that they had what they were looking for.

“For the most part I finished all my shopping I had to get most of it at the mall Holyoke Mall. It was just the best option so I could get it more immediately if I had more time I would’ve ordered online but I just get worried about it because I don’t want things to come late,” said Jose.

And with inflation at 40 year time high others chose the sentimental route and opted for handmade gifts to avoid the hustle and bustle in the stores.

“And usually hand made stuff people consider to be very thoughtful so they like that the best. So it’s better to make it so you know what you have,” said Maleni Hernandez.

And if you’re waiting until the last minute Jose has some advice.

“Listen just try to get in there early and see if you can get something get what you can,” said Jose.

So if you still have not gone out to shop experts suggest to do it sooner rather than later

before time runs out.