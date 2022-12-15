Light Up the Fairgrounds courtesy of Sharon Cross

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual “Light Up the Fairgrounds” holiday light display was a success, said organizers.

Sharon Cross, a representative from the organizer WHAI 98.3 radio in Greenfield, said $13,800 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, and the Franklin County Fair. Cross told 22News that over 2,000 cars went through the attraction.

“We had a lot of people thanking us and positive comments from the community,” said Cross.

Light Up the Fairgrounds ran from November 27 through December 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for that invited drivers through the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Cash prizes were awarded to the 2022 Light Display winners the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter for the Business category and The Candy Shop for the Individual category.