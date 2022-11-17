SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s just a week away from the big Thanksgiving holiday and AAA predicts more than 54 million people will be traveling to celebrate.

Massachusetts drivers account for 1.3 million of those who plan on traveling. Most people are expected to travel by car. Despite this high number, car travel is still slightly below 2019 levels. Air travel is up nearly 8 percent over 2021 with 4.5 million Americans expected to fly to Thanksgiving destinations. It’s an increase of roughly 330,000 travelers.

There’s also a 23 percent increase over last year for people traveling by bus, train or cruise ship.

Experts say that increase is because people are getting more comfortable using public transportation.

AAA predicts this to be the third busiest Thanksgiving for travel since the organization began tracking in 2000.

Courtesy: AAA

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Mary Maguire, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Travelers on Massachusetts roads should expect the most traffic on Wednesday, Nov. 23, especially along the I-93, I-95, I-90 and Route 3 metro corridors. The particular hotspots according to AAA are:

On Interstate 93 southbound, traffic volumes are expected to be 76 percent higher than a normal non-holiday weekday between exit 20 (I-90 junction) and exit 4 (Route 24 junction)

On Interstate 93 northbound, the traffic volume is expected to be 53 percent higher between exit 17 (Government Center) and exit 25 (Route 28 junction).

On Interstate 95 southbound, traffic volume is expected to be 30 percent higher between exit 36 (Route 9) and exit 21 (Coney Street)

Interstate 90 westbound, traffic volume is expected to be 26 percent higher between exit 131 (Brighton, Cambridge) to exit 95 (Route 122 Junction)

Route 3 northbound, traffic volume is expected to be 19 percent higher between exit 36 (Derby St.) and exit 20 (I-93).

Statewide traffic conditions are available with information from the state’s Mass 511 system that includes live reports and access to live cameras on major roadways. Call 511 or visit Mass511.com.



