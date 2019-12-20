Make your own fancy mustard for holiday gifts

(Mass Appeal) – This rich, tasty mustard makes a great hostess gift or a condiment for holiday meals. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make “Liza’s Mustard”.

Make sure to tell the recipient to keep the mustard in the fridge!

Course: Condiment

Cuisine: American/French

Servings: Makes about 4 cups

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy, but it helps to have two people while whisking

Preparation Time: 5 minutes (plus a rest overnight)

Cook Time (minutes): 5 to 7 minutes

Ingredients:

4 ounces dry mustard

1 cup herbal vinegar, store bought or homemade

6 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon salt

Cooking Directions:

Place the dry mustard in the top of a stainless-steel double boiler (or in a stainless-steel bowl that will fit neatly on top of another pot). Pour the vinegar on top. Do not stir it in! Cover the mixture, and let it stand overnight.

The next day, place the remaining ingredients in bowls and put them near the stove to stand by. Place the mustard mixture on top of a double boiler, and mix it with a wire whisk until it is blended. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, whisking constantly. Add the sugar, butter, and salt. Continue to cook over hot water, whisking, for 5 minutes (the mixture will thicken).

Remove the mustard from the heat, and pour it into sterilized Mason jars. Cover lightly. When the mustard reaches room temperature, tighten the tops, and refrigerator your creation. The mustard will take about 2 weeks to develop its full flavor and will keep for months thereafter in the refrigerator.

*Vegetarian