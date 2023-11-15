PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pitbull named Blue got his Christmas wish to be reunited with his dad, an Army soldier who was away.

Chewy, an online source for pet products, received a letter from Blue’s grandma as part of their Chewy Claus program to help make holiday wishes come true. The grandma wrote the following letter for 10-year-old Blue:

“I live with my grandma while my dad is in the Army. Grammy spoils me with toys and treats so what I really want most is for my dad to come home safely for Christmas. (Maybe a few treats and toys too).”

The reunion was caught on camera as Blue greeted his dad, Dan. He is in the military and was stationed in another state. During that time, Blue was in good hands with his grandma. This was Chewy’s first wish fulfilled this year, he also received toys and treats.

Blue and Dan reunion moment (Courtesy of Chewy)

Letters can be submitted to Chewy Claus through December 15th. Pets can request anything they want such as a new bed, toys, or even to be reunited with their person in the military. For every letter submitted, Chewy donates one pound of food to a non-profit organization. The program which debuted in 2022 received nearly 80,000 letters.

“At Chewy, we pride ourselves on taking the utmost care of pets and pet parents every day, but the holiday season is a special time to do even more,” said Orlena Yeung, VP of Brand Marketing at Chewy. “We were thrilled by the enthusiasm and generosity our community demonstrated last year and knew we needed to make the program bigger for more pets to participate. We hope Chewy Claus is a tradition pets and their pet parents look forward to every year as much as we do.”