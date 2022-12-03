CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether or not you want to you’ll be hearing it all December long.

Each year, there’s discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic.”

This time last year YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out which Christmas songs they most like and dislike.



A few songs received the same scores. However, the top two most disliked songs were clear. “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Santa Baby” were the two least favorite Christmas songs this time last year.