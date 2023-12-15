CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day has grown to be an international event since it began back in 2011.

Ugly Christmas sweater wearers decorate, shop, and do their darndest to out ugly last year’s ugliest sweater at a holiday party, according to the National Day Calander. Elves, donkeys, snowmen, and many other characters find their way to these ugly sweaters, as it’s all part of the fascination with the holiday.

If you want to make your own ugly Christmas sweater, here are some tips to make sure you win the contest:

Animal or cartoon characters with a holiday theme give sweaters a kitsch feel. Think reindeer, snowmen, mice, kittens or elves.

Select ridiculous colors. The more they clash, the better.

Embellish. Scratch that. Over-embellish! Pom-poms, bells, felt, tinsel, or any other glittery, jingly items lying around the house.

Add a collar, dickey, or ruffle.

Electrify it! Put Rudolph to shame and go to the head of the team with bright, flashing lights!

Give it some 80s flair with shoulder pads.

Good Housekeeping also provides a list of ugly sweaters that you can make:

Garland Christmas Sweater– Because it’s a cardigan, you can wear it over any outfit you want, and easily take it off when you’re over it. Elf Christmas Sweater– We don’t think anyone else will be walking around with elf legs on their sweater, so opt for this design for a truly unique look. Christmas Candy Sweater- For Christmas lovers with a sweet tooth, you can arrange mini candy canes, hard candies, and peppermints in the design of a twisting garland for a festive look. Garland and Bulbs Sweater- All you need is a green pullover, and you can easily glue on your own draped garland and ornaments. DIY Crochet Christmas Lights Sweater– Instead of using real Christmas lights, why not crochet them onto your sweater yourself? Stranger Things Christmas Sweater- Assembling this DIY sweater is as easy as binge-watching your favorite Netflix show: all you need are mini multicolored lights and iron-on letters. Total Christmas Tree Christmas Sweater- Upon first glance, this sweater appears to be a simple green-and-tinsel deal, but then you put your arms up and bam: It’s a genius full-body Christmas tree look. Wine To-Go Christmas Sweater- Hot-glue a sturdy stocking onto an old sweater, and you’ve got a built-in pocket for your favorite beverage. Couples’ Christmas Sweaters– The best part is these tutorials show you how to turn sweaters you already have into festive looks. Tacky Gingerbread Man Christmas Sweater– It will remind you to eat gingerbread cookies while wearing them.