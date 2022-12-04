CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve is almost here. Many are getting ready with resolutions to start the new year.

But the history of the new year celebration actually dates back almost 4,000 years, according to Britannica, to 2,000 B.C.E. in Babylonia when the new year began in mid-March.

When the Julian calendar took effect in 45 B.C.E., the new year was recognized for the first time in January. This new calendar replaced the lunar cycle with a system that followed the solar year. History.com says the new year celebration fell off in the middle ages, due to a calculation error in the Julian calendar that added seven days by the year 1000 A.D. In 1582 the Gregorian calendar was born.

The history of new year’s resolutions is as old as the tradition of New Year’s itself, practiced by the ancient Babylonians. The favorite resolution? Returning borrowed farm equipment. Almanac.com says the 12 day celebration called Akitu was the start of the farming season. Protestantism in the United States made resolutions more spiritual in nature, and trended toward self improvement. Resolutions from a 1947 gallop poll included improving smoking habits, living a better life, and saving money, similar to modern resolutions.