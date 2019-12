(Mass Appeal) – Many people ring in New Year’s Eve with a glass of Champagne. But how do you choose the right one for your tastes? And what’s the safest way to pop the cork?

Michael Brunelle from Table and Vine joins us with his expert advice, as well as a Champagne cocktail called The Howitzer.

The Howitzer

INGREDIENTS:

G.H. Mumm Champagne ‘Cordon Rouge’

1.5 ounces Redemption Bourbon

0.5 ounces fresh lemon juice

0.5 ounces simple syrup

1 dash bitters

Lemon peel for garnish