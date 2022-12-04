HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a free holiday craft market open house in Holyoke Sunday.

With live music, local vendors, a train set and other holiday decorations the Wistariahurst museum held an open house Sunday afternoon. A festive atmosphere with holiday shopping and an introduction to the museum was a success from 11am to 3pm with different activities and decorations in all of the rooms.

“Well we really want to introduce our house to new people and you know make it a really fun family friendly day with activities and you know people who ight not have thought to come here before might wanna come here for some early Christmas shopping and some really joyful wonderful activities to get you in the holiday spirit,” said Megan Seiler Director of Wistariahurst.

This was the second annual holiday open house and the museum intends to continue this tradition.