CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday season here, many western Massachusetts residents aren’t shying away from making their homes noticed.

Homes are becoming more open and lively to drivers passing by with string lights covering every inch of their home’s exterior and nostalgic inflatable decorations filling up their yards. Each festive home carries joy and a cozy ambiance to intrigue others. Seeing holiday lights radiates smiles and may even spike dopamine.

The certain colors that you see in the lights have an effect on your emotions. For instance, the color green produces a calming effect, according to Color Psychology. All the different colored lights bring vibrancy into the night.

Communities like Chicopee, Holyoke, Hadley, West Springfield, Palmer, Easthampton, and Belchertown, are a few of the areas where houses are making this holiday season enticing. Below you will find how households in these areas have been getting into the holiday spirit.

VIDEO: Christmas lights displayed in Chicopee

VIDEO: Christmas lights displayed in Holyoke

22News would love to see your light display! Email us photos to reportit@wwlp.com.