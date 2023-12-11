CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Christmas break.

More people are expected to travel during the holidays with an increase of 2.2% this year, an estimated 115 million travelers, according to AAA. Those driving more than 50 miles to their destination include nearly 104 million people and 7.5 million Americans flying.

Gas prices and airline ticket prices have dropped compared to last year. The current national average of gas is $3.15 per gallon compared to $3.27 in 2022.

“This year-end forecast mirrors what we’ve been observing throughout 2023,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “More Americans are investing in travel to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Christmas falls on a Monday this year, the busiest days to travel on the roadways are Saturday, December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th. AAA says the best time to drive to your destination is before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

Courtesty of AAA

This year is projected to be the second busiest holiday travel season since the year 2000.