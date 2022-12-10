CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the last weekend for our annual 22news toys for tots campaign. People have been spreading the joy this holiday season by showing up in droves to participate.

Our 22News lobby has been filling with toys and our viewers just keep extending their generosity! It’s a heart warming sight to see so many giving back to those in need.

“We are from an older group. We can remember what is was like to have things tight at Christmas time and not getting much of anything. And, I just don’t want to see any child hurt like that again,” expressed Barbara Harrison.

Despite the large number of toys that have already come into our building, thousands more requests still need to be fulfilled. Currently we are still asking for toys for the following age groups: 0 to 2, 5 to 6, and 9 to 13.

Monday, December 12th is the last day of our Toys for Tots drive and the U.S. Marines are looking for 10,000 toys to fulfill their quota.