CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just 11 days left to Christmas, and the last-minute shopping, holiday parties, and family gatherings can add up to a lot of stress.

22News spoke with a few behavioral health experts on Thursday about the holiday season, who all emphasized that it’s okay to feel a little stressed this time of year, as it is perfectly normal.

The American Psychological Association conducted a survey last month, indicating nearly 9 in 10 Americans are concerned about money, missing loved ones, and anticipated family conflict during this time of year.

A little stress is okay, even serving as a healthy motivator to get through that long to-do list, but if you start to feel overwhelmed, and checking those boxes loses its holiday luster, it’s time to re-evaluate.

“You need to take a step back, take a few deep breaths, slow down your pace, and re-examine all of those things you put on your to-do list,” said Kimberly Lee of MiraVista Behavioral Health.

Now, you may say, that to-do lists aren’t something I created, I’m just doing what I have to do to make the season for everyone else. Remember, that’s not the point.

Don’t forget about yourself. Feel empowered to say no, and try to remove anything from that to-do list that you know won’t bring you as much joy as the person you are doing it for. Take a nap, go for a walk, and don’t miss watching your favorite holiday movie.

It’s all easier said than done, but if you make your mental health a priority, you can reduce the risk of snapping at your crabby aunt over Christmas ham, and increase the likelihood that you make it to January second with a shred of sanity.