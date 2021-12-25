Saint Mary’s Parish in Longmeadow takes health precautions for Christmas Day services

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many will be heading to church on Christmas Day, but it will come with some public health precautions.

This Christmas at Saint Mary’s Parish in Longmeadow patrons can expect to see everyone with masks and maintaining a safe social distance. Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Everyone will be encouraged to wear masks during mass amid omicron concerns across the state.

That notice was put out by the Springfield Diocese’s Bishop William Byrne, who has asked each parish to follow COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates in their community.

And for churches in communities that do not require masks indoors, Bishop Byrne is strongly recommending people wear them, but they are not required. And this applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

That’s the case in Longmeadow for example where they removed the mask mandate at the end of October.

But this year Christmas is being celebrated without COVID-19 capacity limits on who can be inside to worship.