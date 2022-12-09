FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a winter wonderland at Look Memorial Park in Florence Friday evening. With a popular holiday exhibit making its return. Santa’s Trains are back.

The Garden House at Look Park transformed into a “mystical wonderland” with sights and sounds to capture the magic of the season. Children there this evening exploring the enchanted forest, miniature villages, and even seeing the model trains dashing by.

“Looking at this place its pretty incredible. It couldn’t be done anywhere as near as good as it is without the help of all of our volunteers and our staff and our board of trustees,” said Matt Lacoille, Look Park Development Director.

This exhibit is free to the public will be open from 4p.m. to 8p.m. on certain days until December 23rd.