CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Scammers are using certain toys’ popularity to trick parents out of their money.

There are always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ holiday wish lists such as Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, Snap Circuits, Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wood Stable, National Geographic Break Open Geodes, and everyone’s favorite, Squishmallows in 2022, according to BBB Scam Alert.

How do scammers trick parents out of their money?

These hot toys are sold out at every store you visit, so you turn to online shopping. A quick search takes you to a page that has the toy in stock. The site looks professional and has original images of the product on it. The site may even offer the product at discounted prices, claiming a “last-minute deal” or “flash sale,” but many of those offers are fake.

In many cases that have been reported to BBB.org/ScamTracker, buyers thought they were going to order a high-quality toy, but instead, they got a cheap counterfeit version. In some cases, the products were never shipped, and the websites were gone. When the customer tried to follow up with the company, they found that the staff either didn’t respond or refused to give a refund.

For example, one shopper told BBB Scam Tracker: “This company offered hard-to-find Squishmallows. I purchased one for $40. The website claims there is a 30-day hassle-free policy. I finally received the product and it is counterfeit. There are no tags on it and it is of very poor quality. I have tried to use the email provided to request a return label and it is not a real email. They also have a chat available on the website, but gee, guess what? No one is on the chat! I will be disputing the purchase on my credit card.”

Tips to avoid toy scams