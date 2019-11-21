1  of  4
1  of  3
Shake things up this Thanksgiving with a pumpkin ice cream pie

Home for the Holidays

(Mass Appeal) – What’s one thing most everyone loves? Ice cream! We have a way you can highlight this creamy confection for your Thanksgiving meal – behold the pumpkin ice cream pie!

Yesenia Estrella of Classic Burgers joined us to demonstrate the technique. First, pick up some pumpkin ice cream and a graham cracker crust at your local grocery store. Then soften the ice cream, stirring until the texture is uniform.

Last steps include spreading the soft ice cream evenly in the pie crust and freezing until solid. Finally, make small rosettes with whipped cream around the pie’s boarder.

