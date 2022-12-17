“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now to holiday shopping and the last-minute dash to get all the gifts in time for the big day.

Anyone who is still Christmas shopping or have gifts and cards to send to family afar, the deadline is about to hit for shipping.

Today is the last day to ship anything using standard ground shipping through the post office.

There are expedited options through UPS that give until the December 22, to ship, while Fed-Ex and the U-S Postal Service say customers have until the December 23, with fastest shipping options.



As far as getting gifts delivered to wrap for Christmas it’s also getting tight. Amazon offers same-day shipping in certain communities. The nearest same-day fulfilment center is in the Boston area so don’t count on that out here.



Retail ground shipping takes two to five business days and if you’re buying from a retailer website there’s processing time on top of that. Add to it an eight-percent surge in holiday shipping this year – according to the national retail federation – and you’ll want to get everything in the mail as soon as possible.