Spiced Apple Brandy cocktail uses local cider to make a sophisticated cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – Sweet local apple cider is paired with a brown sugar & cinnamon spiced simple syrup, delicious brandy, and Campari to create a perfect fireside holiday cocktail! Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” brings us this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

Makes (2) 6 oz cocktails

6 ounces apple cider

3 ounces fine brandy

1.5 ounces cinnamon spice sugar syrup (see below for recipe)*

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice, strained for seeds & pulp

1 tablespoon Campari

ice

green apples for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker, halfway filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into you already prepared ice filled tumblers. Optionally, garnish with half a green apple round, dipped quickly into lemon juice to prevent browning.

Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cinnamon Spice Simple Syrup

¼ cup dark brown sugar

¾ cup sugar

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cinnamon stick

5 green cardamom pods, cracked

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give a quick stir. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once at a boil, let cook for two minutes, or until all the sugar has dissolved.

Take off the heat and let cool slightly.

Strain the syrup in a small sieve into a glass jelly jar. Dispose of the leftover cooked spices.

Cover and chill.

Can be used for up to seven days.