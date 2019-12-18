Spiced Apple Brandy cocktail uses local cider to make a sophisticated cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – Sweet local apple cider is paired with a brown sugar & cinnamon spiced simple syrup, delicious brandy, and Campari to create a perfect fireside holiday cocktail! Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” brings us this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
Makes (2) 6 oz cocktails
6 ounces apple cider
3 ounces fine brandy
1.5 ounces cinnamon spice sugar syrup (see below for recipe)*
1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice, strained for seeds & pulp
1 tablespoon Campari
ice
green apples for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker, halfway filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into you already prepared ice filled tumblers. Optionally, garnish with half a green apple round, dipped quickly into lemon juice to prevent browning.
Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
For the Cinnamon Spice Simple Syrup
¼ cup dark brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
1 cup of water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cinnamon stick
5 green cardamom pods, cracked
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give a quick stir. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once at a boil, let cook for two minutes, or until all the sugar has dissolved.
Take off the heat and let cool slightly.
Strain the syrup in a small sieve into a glass jelly jar. Dispose of the leftover cooked spices.
Cover and chill.
Can be used for up to seven days.