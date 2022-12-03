SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Springfield Saturday night the community rang in the holiday season with their special selection of Christmas tunes presented by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday’s Holiday Pops Concert marks its triumphant return after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Orchestra goers are able to partake in the holiday fun and sing along with the Springfield Symphony Chorus. Saturday’s event was a night of merriment and fun for the whole family.

“The energy is completely contagious everyone is so happy and so excited. The musicians are thrilled we have An amazing soloist here tonight and an amazing guest conductor and we are really thrilled to bring the spirit of the season back to Springfield,” said Heather Gawron Development Manager Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to the sounds of the season at tonight’s concert families were able to get into the Holiday spirit with tonight’s special guest Santa Claus.