SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tree lighting ceremony at Union Station is being held on Tuesday as it marks the official beginning of the station’s busy holiday travel season.

Students from the Sci-Tech High School choir are performing “Believe” from Polar Express and “Rise Up” on the concourse at Springfield’s Union Station at 10:30 a.m. Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno are scheduled to light the tree.

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA), along with Peter Pan Bus Lines, Greyhound Lines, and the Hartford Line commuter rail have services at Springfield Union Station.