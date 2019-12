(Mass Appeal) – Christmas excitement is certainly amplified with the opening of an advent calendar and Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us with a simple way to make your very own.

Boutet got an old frame and painted the background with chalk paint. She then stapled ribbon across the front in strips, pulling them taut.

Using small laundry pins, hang ornaments up and write the date by each ornament. Or, use the pin to hang cards.