Surviving the Holidays: Spiked eggnog cupcakes

(Mass Appeal) – These rich and creamy spiked cupcakes would make a great dessert for your next holiday party. There’s also an unique way to present them using a cinnamon-rimmed martini glass. Jennifer Remillard from Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes brings us the recipe.

Spiked Eggnog Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 18 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour, sifted

2 TSP baking powder

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted

2 large brown eggs

1 TSP vanilla extract

1 TSP ground cinnamon

½ TSP ground nutmeg

¾ C spiced rum

¾ C eggnog

Frosting:

2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

¼ C spiced rum

¼ C eggnog

Decorating the Cupcake:

3 TBSP Ground Cinnamon

3 TBSP Granulated Sugar

3 TBSP eggnog

Martini Glasses

Dashes of Ground Nutmeg

Dashes of Ground Cinnamon

18 Whole Cinnamon Sticks

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Measure out the liquid ingredients. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the wet ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through if needed. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting and Decorating the Cupcakes:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the rum and eggnog; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add more eggnog if it’s too dry.

Mix together ground cinnamon and granulated sugar; set aside. Pour eggnog onto a plate. Next, dip the rim of your martini glasses into to the eggnog. Then dip the rim into the sugar cinnamon mixture. Remove the wrapper from the cupcake and place it in the glass. Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Top with a mixture of ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg. Insert a whole cinnamon stick into the cupcake. Enjoy!

Adapted from The Boozy Baker. Inspired by Variations of Spiked Eggnog cocktails.