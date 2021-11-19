Thanksgiving is the #1 day for residential fires: Fire safety tips

An oil-free turkey fryer eliminates all the hassles of dealing with hot oil, so it’s an excellent option for anyone new to frying.

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving is next week which means many will take to their kitchens to prepare savory holiday fixings, but before you do fire officials have some safety tips to ensure that you and your loved ones have a safe meal!

Fire officials are issuing a safety message in advance of the #1 day for residential fires in Massachusetts. Before reaching for your oven mitts take a look at some of the best fire safety tips:

Check to make sure your oven is empty before turning it on.

before turning it on. Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking.

Turn pot handles inward over the stove.

over the stove. Remember to “stand by your pan” and stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying or broiling.

Use a timer when baking or roasting and never leave the house with the oven running.

leave the house with the oven running. The National Fire Protection Association strongly discourages the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil, but if you do use one, do it outside and as far away from the house as possible

Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are essential fire safety tools to have in your home. They are the best way to prevent fire fatalities.

Every home is required to have working smoke alarms and most are also required to have carbon monoxide alarms. Learn what kind you need to have and where they should be placed in your homes.

Protect Your Home and Family with Smoke Alarms

Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside bedrooms, at the top of open stairs and at the base of cellar stairs.

Maintain smoke alarms. Test them once a month.

If the alarm uses regular batteries, change them at least once a year. An easy way to remember is to change the batteries when you change your clocks. A “chirping” sound indicates that it’s time to change

the batteries.

the batteries. Smoke alarms must be replaced every ten years. Alarms are labeled with their date of manufacture. If there is no label, they are older than ten years and must be replaced

Protect Your Home and Family with Carbon Monoxide Alarms

The law requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed on every level of your home, including habitable portions of basements and attics, in most residences.

On levels with sleeping areas, carbon monoxide alarms should be installed within ten feet of bedroom doors.

When purchasing a carbon monoxide alarm, be sure to look for the approval label of an independent testing company, such as Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL), International Approval Service (IAS), or Canadian Standards Association (CSA). Most carbon monoxide alarms that are sold in the Commonwealth meet these standards, but it’s a good idea to check before buying.

Carbon monoxide alarms may be Battery operated with battery monitoring Plug-ins with battery back-up Low voltage systems Wireless Qualified combination

Replace carbon monoxide alarms every five to seven years, depending on the make and model.

Newer CO alarms have a ten year sealed battery that does not need changing. At ten years, the entire device is replaced.

If you have a plug-in model, be aware that the battery will run down during an extended power outage and may need to be replaced.

For Landlords and Tenants