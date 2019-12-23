The meaning of Kwanzaa and how to celebrate locally

(Mass Appeal) – Kwanzaa begins on Thursday. Here to teach us more about the holiday is Ayanna Crawford.

Kwanzaa celebrates seven principles. Each day is dedicated to one of these core principles. the holiday runs from December 26th through January 1st.

Locally, you can join in the celebrations. Holyoke’s first Kwanzaa celebration takes place on December 26th at City Hall at 1 PM. In Springfield, the annual citywide celebration happens on December 27th at noon at UMASS Springfield, 1500 Main Street on the 2nd floor.