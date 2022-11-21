CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are attending a Thanksgiving dinner get-together, you may be asked to bring a side dish but, what is everyone’s favorite?

Sweet potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce are just a few of the top-trending Thanksgiving side dishes in the United States ahead of November 24th, according to Google Trends.

A betMassachusetts.com analysis of Google Trends determined the following top 5 go-to side dishes in Massachusetts:

Stuffing – 29% Mashed Potatoes – 24% Macaroni & Cheese – 23% Green Bean Casserole – 13% Cranberry Sauce – 11%

Get ready for a second helping as WWLP-22News broadcasts the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game at 8:20 p.m., a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Mass Appeal on 22News has tips on creating a charcuterie board for an easy way to put those leftovers back out on the table. Watch the video above to learn how.