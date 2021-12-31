Three more days to visit Bright Nights before they close for the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holidays come to a close Bright Nights is inviting local residents to stop by before they close on January 2nd.

There are just three more nights left to enjoy the spectacular lighting display at Forest Park.

On January 2nd, 2022 Bright Nights will honor local essential/healthcare workers with free admission into the park on their last day of the season.

For those who have not gone to this local seasonal favorite in western Massachusetts, Bright Nights is a three-mile drive through with over 675,000 lights that are on full display from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

If you are looking for an evening of fun with friends and family you can still grab tickets.

You must purchase your vehicle admission in advance on their website, for the price of $23 dollars per vehicle, or stop by your local Big Y and purchase a reduced ticket for $16.50.

According to a news release sent out by Bright Nights in Forest Park, on December 31st, children will receive a complimentary ride on the carousel and a free noisemaker or festive hat.