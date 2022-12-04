CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now three weeks away from Christmas and many people went shopping for their Christmas tree’s this weekend.

Costs for tree’s are up this year amid inflation, but that’s not stopping most people who celebrate Christmas to stop by a tree farm and pick one out with the family.

Just weeks before Santa places presents around Christmas tree’s all over the world, this is the busy season for tree farms. Paul Bunyan’s in Chicopee was busy with customers in the holiday spirit all day with families picking out the tree that stands out for them.

“Oh you’re not beating a real tree. The smell, just kinda the whole experience coming out here chopping it down with the family. It’s great. We love seeing the little kids running around,” said Vinny Palumbo, a Worker at Paul Bunyan Tree Farm.

While picking a real tree out may be more fun, it does come with some risks.

If you’re looking to purchase a Christmas tree or you already have one at home experts say to always check if it’s fresh. If you notice that it’s starting to get dry and the leaves start to fall to the ground it’s best to just get rid of it or not get it at all.

“Once you go home you wanna go hot tap water at first just like get it loosened up and more accustomed to the warmer weather inside. Keep it away from any lights you know you don’t want anything to catch on fire and then other than that just regular tap water every day,” said Palumbo.

Palumbo told 22News that if you have around eight foot ceilings you shouldn’t get a tree over six feet.

The National Christmas Tree Association says that the average tree should last five weeks and that if you haven’t found yours yet to do so as soon as possible.