CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Christmas just in 11 days, it is important for loved ones with dementia to enjoy the holiday season.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provided tips to help families that are affected by dementia to enjoy the season in a dementia-friendly way.

“People with dementia can still and should be encouraged to, enjoy and participate in the spirit of the holiday season. Because of the way dementia-related illnesses impact the brain, they may not be able to do it exactly as they did before the onset of dementia,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “By being adaptable and sensitive to the person’s needs and wishes, caregivers can help create a joyous, dementia-friendly holiday season for their loved one with dementia.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects more than 6.2 million Americans. In the U.S. people with Alzheimer’s disease are expected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These tips provided by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America are some dos and don’ts to help families have a dementia-friendly holiday:

Decorating is part of the holiday season fun, however, too much stimulation can be challenging for someone with dementia. Keep decorations simple and choose a few favorite items. Phase in decorations over a few days so that changes to the person’s environment are less confusing. Don’t: Overdecorate or use dangerous decorations. Too many flickering lights or noisy items can be overwhelming to someone living with dementia. Changes to the person’s environment might cause disorientation, which may then lead to wandering. Be aware of safety issues: fragile decorations can shatter into sharp fragments and decorations that look like food or candy could be mistaken for edible treats, creating a choking or dental hazard.

Build on old traditions when they are appropriate, such as enjoying their favorite music or movies or looking at pictures of past holiday celebrations. If the person has always sent out holiday cards or baked holiday cookies and still wants to do so, do it with them. If they can no longer shop for gifts, invite them to help with wrapping the gifts so that they feel involved. Start new traditions that center on activities and events the person enjoys and can do, such as touring neighborhood holiday lights; plan to do it together. Don’t: Dwell on past practices. Take a strengths-based and person-centered approach and incorporate what the person can do and what they choose to do now, rather than dwelling on what they used to do during the holidays. Focus on those things that bring joy and let go of activities that seem too stressful. It is normal to feel some sadness about changes and losses, especially during a holiday.

Create a space where your loved one can sit during a holiday gathering, and where guests can visit in small groups or just one-to-one. To the greatest extent possible, maintain the person’s normal routine when scheduling visits or holiday gatherings; disruptions in routine can be difficult for someone living with dementia. Don’t: Neglect safety. Be very mindful of potential tripping hazards on the floor, such as wires for decorations, as dementia can cause changes in vision, depth perception, and gait. Securely hook Christmas trees to the wall to avoid falls and use menorahs or kinaras with electric candles to reduce fire hazards.