CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, and we are in the middle of Hanukkah right now, but people are still doing their holiday shopping.

When it comes to the holidays, many people like to splurge on Christmas gifts, but financial experts say there is such a thing as being too generous.

According to Bank of America, in 2022, Americans budgeted, on average, $867 on presents. The National Retail Federation reports that holiday spending is expected to reach record levels between last month and December. Last year, holiday sales were at $929.5 billion.

The federation reports that the spending amount will grow over the last few years to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion.

So, to keep your wallet intact this year, you may want to make a list of everyone you are shopping for, shop around for the cheapest prices, avoid waiting until the last minute, and consider making gifts that can save you some money.

Financial experts say you should also stay on top of your spending through your online banking site.