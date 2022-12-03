WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser invites the public to admire the holiday décor of several beautiful homes in West Springfield while also supporting a great cause.

“We started off maybe making about seven or $8,000 dollars the first year, and now we’re up to maybe $25,000 a year, maybe more,” said Pat Hoar, Holiday Tour of Homes Volunteer.

Pat Hoar started this fundraiser 27 years ago to raise money for the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

Guests purchase $25 tour guidebooks that act as their ticket to enter the six stops on the tour route. The money raised is then donated to the Boys & Girls Club. 22News spoke to the owner of one of the tour houses, who was honored to be a part of the effort.

“The boys and girls club do so much for this community and we’ve always been supportive of them. And after about seven years of asking me to do this, we decided this is the year to do it!” said Lori Twaddle, from West Springfield.

The tour had gone virtual due to the pandemic, but was back in-person Saturday, giving families the opportunity to keep a holiday tradition alive.

“Today we’re seeing grandmothers, mothers and granddaughters coming through. It’s a generational thing,” said

“We have friends that get buses and they go and do the tours as a group of women and they make it a party every year,” said

It’s the kind of party that keeps the feeling of celebration going far beyond the event’s end, touching the lives of at-risk youth.