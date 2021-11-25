Toys for Tots 22News Drive: Drop off donations Monday and Tuesday

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect and distribute toys to children in need here in western Massachusetts.

We kept the tradition going last year with an all online toy drive and we are excited to welcome you back to our studio to donate gifts in-person this year.

On Monday and Tuesday, we will be accepting new, unwrapped toys at our station from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re right off I-391 in Chicopee at Exit 3. When you arrive, just walk up to the large lobby doors at the front of the building. Masks are required.

We will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving holiday, but will reopen our lobby on Monday, November 29.

  • November 29 – December 3: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • December 4 & 5: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

Donate Online

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

St. Germain | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: St. Germain

STCC | Connecting with Community

Connecting With Community: STCC

PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community

PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY

VIDEOS: Past Community Events

More Past Events

Trending Stories