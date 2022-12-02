CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our lobby continues to fill with the generous donations from viewers like you as our Toys for Tots drive keeps pushing forward.

The U.S. Marine Corp tells us there’s a need for 10,000 toys for children in western Massachusetts. Gifts delivered Friday from people like Margaret Turner of Chicopee who told 22News they don’t want anyone to miss out on the magic of Christmas. Something many didn’t get themselves during their holidays as a youth.

“I love giving. And I know when I was growing up, there wasn’t too much to be given. So I wanted to be able to give back to the children and so many people that’s needed. You know they need the help,” said Margaret Turner from Chicopee.