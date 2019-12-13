Turn your child’s school photos into DIY Christmas ornaments

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Foley woman is counting her blessings this Christmas. On the same day she learned she needed a costly medical procedure, she got nearly $12,000 back that was stolen almost 20 years ago.

Foley police say a man who'd bought a suitcase at Waterfront Mission reported that he found $11,500 in travelers' checks inside. This person is no Grinch, so he reported it to police. He had bought the suitcase months earlier, but decided to clean it out for an upcoming trip. That's when he found the checks in a pouch.