SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony decorated with iconic landmarks representing Springfield.

This year’s theme is “Welcome Home, Springfield”, with a 15-foot tree on display that has a bent top that resembles Whoville’s iconic “Mount Crumpit” in the book by Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It even has Grinch’s hands poking out.

The designer of the tree, Idalia Cintron of Social Haus Displays, included items that Springfield is known for, pages from a Merriam-Webster dictionary turned into paper snowflakes, basketballs representing the Basketball Hall of Fame, Hockey pucks for the Thunderbirds, and the Indian Motorcycle logo to name a few.

Photo courtesy of Union Station

A performance was held along with the official tree lighting on Friday with the Springfield Central High School Chorus, under the direction of Choral Director Kyle Ransom.

Additional ornaments were placed on the tree by Western New England University, the Springfield Parks Department, the YMCA, and the Zoo in Forest Park.