WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More acts of generosity happening here in Western Massachusetts for the holiday season. The West Springfield Fire Department doing their part to make sure everyone wakes up with a toy for Christmas.

The firefighters are braving the elements to collect toys, food, and monetary donations for their Homeless for the Holidays operation. Starting Thursday night through Sunday, they will be sleeping in tents outside the fire station located at 1338 Westfield Street to accept donations.

Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “It’s good to get out in the community and just do something different, interact with the community a little bit different way than we normally do and make sure that we can contribute in ways we are not always doing throughout the year.”

The fire department is asking for new, unwrapped toys and clothing for families in need.

They will also be collecting food and monetary donations that will go towards the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.