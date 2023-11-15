CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Small business owners and local elected officials are teaming up for a turkey drive in Hampden County.

The Hampden District Turkey Drive will offer a free turkey to families at various locations starting Wednesday, November 15th through November 21st. Families are asked to bring proof of receiving public assistance such as an EBT card or MassHealth card to the Turkey Drive locations.

The following are turkey drive dates and locations:

Wednesday, November 15 at 12 p.m. – Bullseye: 621 Center Street in Chicopee

Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. – North End Youth & Teen Center: 1772 Dwight Street in Springfield

Friday, November 17 at 1 p.m. – Boys & Girls Club: 580 Meadow Street in Chicopee

Saturday, November 18 at 11 a.m. – The C.R.E.W. at Eagles Club: 530 St. James Ave in Springfield

Saturday, November 18 at 12:30 p.m. – Black Men of Greater Springfield at the William DeBerry Elementary School: 680 Union Street in Springfield

Monday, November 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Indian Orchard Civic Association: 117 Main Street in Indian Orchard

Monday, November 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – South End Citizens’ Council: 510 Main Street in Springfield

Monday, November 20 at 4 p.m. – Homes Realty Group: 906 Carew Street in Springfield

Tuesday, November 21 at 11 a.m. – Mojitos Restaurant: 475 Belmont Street in Springfield