CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Christmas is in just 10 days, decorating for the holiday is in full swing, but how can you cut costs when it comes to your electric bill?

In the United States, an estimated 6.63 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity is being used during the holiday season to power decorative lights, according to USAToday.

LED Christmas tree lights offer around 88% energy savings compared to traditional incandescent lights, which sharply reduces your holiday electricity bill if you’re running multiple strands of these lights for several hours every day.

A Department of Energy study says that if every household would switch over to using LED string lights, we could save 5.97 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which equals the annual electricity output of half a million homes.

LED strand lights not only cut costs, but they are also generally safer to use in your home since they don’t emit as much heat and have a longer life than traditional incandescents. LEDs can last up to 50,000 hours, as opposed to the 3,000-hour life of traditional incandescent lights.