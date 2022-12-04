WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.

Taking place all around the downtown area from 10 a.m. and running to 6 p.m. there was be fun for folks of all ages. This is the 13th year the event took place and White Christmas Committee members urged everyone to come out and enjoy the annual kick-off of the holiday season by taking a tour of the historic downtown, exploring local businesses, meeting Santa, as well as dropping those wish lists off to get shipped to the north pole.



The event’s committee was excited to provide this event for free to both residents and non-residents.