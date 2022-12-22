SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter weather is likely affecting road conditions on one of the biggest travel days ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The timing of this storm could not be worse making road conditions dangerous with wind, rain, and then ice right before Christmas Eve.

Most people drive to their destinations for the holidays and unfortunately driving is going to get tricky with the upcoming storm. AAA states starting on Friday, drivers could see travel times up to 25 percent longer and that’s without the winter weather. Travelers we spoke to are keeping their travel plans intact for now expressing more concern about traffic than the weather.

“Honestly the traffic part is going to be worse, probably going to have to take a look at what route we are going to take but it’s going to be traffic no matter which way we go. We probably are going to leave at about noon time. I think the rain is going to be a little bit gone by then hopefully, but it shouldn’t be too bad and we’ll just take our time.” Nick Clement, Agawam

Travel tips for coping with winter weather: